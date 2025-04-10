Open Menu

NEPRA Notifies Rs1.71 Per Unit Reduction In Power Tariff For Three Months

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

NEPRA notifies Rs1.71 per unit reduction in power tariff for three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 1.71 per unit reduction in power tariff for three months (April to June 2025).

The Authority made the decision in response to a formal request from the federal government aimed at reducing the gap in electricity tariffs and easing the burden on the public.

"The Authority carefully considered the submissions made by the Federal Government in the Motion and during hearing and comments from the stakeholders. The Authority noted that the Ministry has not requested for any change in the NEPRA's determined tariff/ Revenue Requirement of DISCOs, rather has decided to use the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to

provide additional subsidy to electricity consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric except lifeline @Rs.

1.71/kWh, from April 2025 to June 2025," said the decision issued.

The move is expected to provide a total financial relief of Rs58 billion to consumers across the country during the said period.

The relief would be applicable to electricity bills for April, May, and June.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore ..

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets

54 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

5 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan