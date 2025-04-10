NEPRA Notifies Rs1.71 Per Unit Reduction In Power Tariff For Three Months
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 1.71 per unit reduction in power tariff for three months (April to June 2025).
The Authority made the decision in response to a formal request from the federal government aimed at reducing the gap in electricity tariffs and easing the burden on the public.
"The Authority carefully considered the submissions made by the Federal Government in the Motion and during hearing and comments from the stakeholders. The Authority noted that the Ministry has not requested for any change in the NEPRA's determined tariff/ Revenue Requirement of DISCOs, rather has decided to use the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to
provide additional subsidy to electricity consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric except lifeline @Rs.
1.71/kWh, from April 2025 to June 2025," said the decision issued.
The move is expected to provide a total financial relief of Rs58 billion to consumers across the country during the said period.
The relief would be applicable to electricity bills for April, May, and June.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held18 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices27 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan28 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal28 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties38 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus48 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202548 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad58 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight1 hour ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package1 hour ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik1 hour ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP1 hour ago