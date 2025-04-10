NEPRA notifies Rs1.71 per unit reduction in power tariff for three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 1.71 per unit reduction in power tariff for three months (April to June 2025).

The Authority made the decision in response to a formal request from the federal government aimed at reducing the gap in electricity tariffs and easing the burden on the public.

"The Authority carefully considered the submissions made by the Federal Government in the Motion and during hearing and comments from the stakeholders. The Authority noted that the Ministry has not requested for any change in the NEPRA's determined tariff/ Revenue Requirement of DISCOs, rather has decided to use the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to

provide additional subsidy to electricity consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric except lifeline @Rs.

1.71/kWh, from April 2025 to June 2025," said the decision issued.

The move is expected to provide a total financial relief of Rs58 billion to consumers across the country during the said period.

The relief would be applicable to electricity bills for April, May, and June.