Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tariff    

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) In order to generate Rs 24 billion revenue to ex- Wapda Distribution Companies (Discos), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) notified a Rs1.83 per unit increase in electricity tariff.

According to the details, the new prices were notified under monthly fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in September.

Nepra in its notification said that the price adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in September. A public hearing was held on Nov 5 where the decision to approve tariff increase was announced by Nepra’s member from Punjab Saifullah Chattha.

Rehmatullah Baloch, the regulator’s member from Balochistan, also attended the public hearing in Islamabad.

The cost will be charged to consumers in next bills of Dec. However, the new increase will not be applicable to to K-Electric and lifeline consumers who are using less than 50 units of other Discos.

According to the sources, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) asked for increase of Rs2.97 per unit under fuel price adjustment for the month of September for Ex-Wapda Discos.