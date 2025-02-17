NEPRA Officials Increase Own Salaries Up To Three Times Without Cabinet Approval
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:47 PM
NEPRA chairman now receives a total of Rs3.25 million while the salaries of other NEPRA officials reached up to Rs2.95 million
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2025) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) officials increased their own salaries up to three times without approval of the Federal capital, the reports said on Monday.
NEPRA chairman now receives a total of Rs3.25 million while the salaries of other NEPRA officials reached up to Rs2.95 million.
The revised compensation package includes a basic salary of Rs773,000.
The NEPRA officials approved allowances for themselves similar to the judicial allowance of the judges besides the regulatory allowances from 631,000 to 700,000 rupees per month.
Additionally, the NEPRA officials secured an ad-hoc relief ranging from Rs587,000 to Rs650,000 for 2024 while they are also eligible for ad-hoc relief for 2023 at rates of Rs544,000 to Rs600,000.
For 2022, a house rent allowance between 105,000 and 116,000 rupees per month, and for 2021, between 70,000 and 77,300 rupees per month, will be provided as ad-hoc relief.
Other benefits for NEPRA officials
Other benefits include 96,000 rupees and a utility allowance between 32,000 and 35,000 rupees. The overall salary package for the officers has now increased from 2.95 million rupees to 3.25 million rupees, meaning NEPRA officials will now receive higher salaries and benefits than judges of the higher courts.
The sources said that these amendments were made by the NEPRA officials without the approval of the government. Most of NEPRA’s members and the Chairman are usually retired bureaucrats. Currently, the Chairman of NEPRA, along with two members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, are retired bureaucrats.
