NEPRA organizes 2nd Annual Health, Safety, Environment award ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday organized 2nd Annual Occupational Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) award ceremony at the NEPRA Tower to celebrate the outstanding achievements of authority's licensees.

The ceremony was chaired by Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi and graced by Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of People's Republic of China as Chief Guest, said a press release.

The ceremony was attended by Heads and Professionals of various top power sector entities, contractors from Generation, Distribution and Transmission companies including Chairman PNRA, Chairman PAEC, NEPRA Professionals and journalists.

Mr. Farooqi in his opening remarks presented his vision about NEPRA's drive "Power with Safety (PwS)" in addition to its other four drives "Power with Prosperity", "Power with Security", "Power with Unity" and "Power with Equality".

He remarked that HSE issues are at the forefront of his priorities and therefore each licensee shall strive hard to improve its performance in this area.

He also elaborated that NEPRA through its PwS drive is making tremendous headways by developing safety protocols and conducting awareness sessions which has resulted in a decrease in accidents and electrocutions.

Mr. Nong Rong appreciated NEPRA efforts of organizing an amazing ceremony. He also shed light on various CPEC Energy Projects initiated by the Chinese Government in Pakistan vis-a-vis HSE and reiterated his government's resolve to help Pakistan's Power Sector.

He further said that his government would further increase investment in the power sector, especially in renewable energy.

The ambassador and the Chairman NEPRA presented awards to the top performing organizations at the conclusion of the ceremony.

UCH & UCH-II Power (Pvt.) Limited was recognized as the top performer and presented Gold Award, followed by Foundation Power Company (Daharki) Limited with the Silver whereas Bronze award was shared by Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Stations, M/s Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Stations and Nishat Power Limited.

Similarly, NEPRA also recognized eighteen individuals from power companies for their outstanding safety performance in the field.