Open Menu

NEPRA Organizes Awareness Session On Emergency Management Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

NEPRA organizes awareness session on emergency management plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday organized an awareness session on the "NEPRA Emergency Management Plan".

The session was led and addressed by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, said a press release.

the Chairman NEPRA in his speech, highlighted the importance of awareness sessions in protecting human lives.

He appreciated the efforts of NEPRA's HSE Department in saving hundreds of precious lives by compelling the licensee to adopt the most effective and proactive HSE practices to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable power services in Pakistan ultimately leading to zero incidents.

He elaborated that NEPRA HSE efforts do not only focus on protecting the lives and well-being of consumers, employees and contractors but also play an important role in minimizing the adverse effects on the environment, equipment, property, interruption to the power supply and economic losses in Pakistan.

He exclaimed that the idea of having an effective HSE team to implement best HSE practices country-wide, conceived by him 4 years back, is finally bearing fruit.

Consultant (HSE) NEPRA, Sohail Ahmad discussed the newly developed "Emergency Management Plan" in detail with NEPRA employees.

The session provided fundamental knowledge regarding potential emergencies, respective responsibilities, and the mechanism to effectively manage and minimize the emergency consequences.

The potential emergency scenarios include Medical Emergencies, Fire Emergencies, Utility Failures, Elevator Failures, Earthquakes, Floods, and Terrorist Attacks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Fire Nepra Best

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan