NEPRA organizes awareness session on emergency management plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday organized an awareness session on the "NEPRA Emergency Management Plan".

The session was led and addressed by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, said a press release.

the Chairman NEPRA in his speech, highlighted the importance of awareness sessions in protecting human lives.

He appreciated the efforts of NEPRA's HSE Department in saving hundreds of precious lives by compelling the licensee to adopt the most effective and proactive HSE practices to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable power services in Pakistan ultimately leading to zero incidents.

He elaborated that NEPRA HSE efforts do not only focus on protecting the lives and well-being of consumers, employees and contractors but also play an important role in minimizing the adverse effects on the environment, equipment, property, interruption to the power supply and economic losses in Pakistan.

He exclaimed that the idea of having an effective HSE team to implement best HSE practices country-wide, conceived by him 4 years back, is finally bearing fruit.

Consultant (HSE) NEPRA, Sohail Ahmad discussed the newly developed "Emergency Management Plan" in detail with NEPRA employees.

The session provided fundamental knowledge regarding potential emergencies, respective responsibilities, and the mechanism to effectively manage and minimize the emergency consequences.

The potential emergency scenarios include Medical Emergencies, Fire Emergencies, Utility Failures, Elevator Failures, Earthquakes, Floods, and Terrorist Attacks.