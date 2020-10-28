NEPRA organizes breast cancer awareness session

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organized a breast cancer awareness session with an aim to educate its female employees about the risks of breast cancer, its early detection and possible treatments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organized a breast cancer awareness session with an aim to educate its female employees about the risks of breast cancer, its early detection and possible treatments.

The session was conducted by Dr. Shaista Zafar, a renowned Oncologist, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The participants included all female employees and Interns of NEPRA, whereas wife of the Chairman NEPRA, Erum Tauseef was the chief guest.

Dr. Shaista Zafar, the guest speaker gave overview of breast cancer followed by the screening methods such as self-examination, clinical breast examination and mammogram, and diagnostic procedures of breast cancer.

She also explained in details the risks of breast cancer and emphasised that early detection was key to treat breast cancer.

Erum Tauseef said that such an enlightening session will definitely increase awareness about this dread disease and the female employees as well as their families will benefit from it in great ways.

She also lauded the efforts of NEPRA for raising awareness amongst its employees.

At the end, the Chairman NEPRA presented a souvenir to Dr. Shaista Zafar.