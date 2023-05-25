NEPRA organizes seminar on Power theft, its solutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday organized a seminar on "Power Theft and its Solutions", in which all stakeholders from the power sector including representatives of XWDISCOs, K-Electric, Energy Departments and Provincial Office of Inspections/Electric Inspectors participated and expressed their views on the burning issue to prevent theft of electricity in the country and solutions to prevent the same in the future

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi chaired the session, and Member (Tariff and Finance), Mathar Niaz Rana along with Senior NEPRA professionals, actively participated, said a press release.

Farooqi and Mathar Rana reiterated strong NEPRA's commitment to fully facilitate all the stakeholders in their efforts to eliminate electricity theft nationwide.

The Distribution Companies also took the opportunity to highlight the challenges and issues they face on the ground in their respective service territories and the possible solutions to curb the same and to minimize the losses.

NEPRA Authority was highly appreciated by the stakeholders for arranging such a fruitful session giving them ample opportunity to deliberate on eradication of the menace of power theft.

They also hoped that the collective efforts and knowledge sharing amongst the stakeholders will undoubtedly result in significant reductions in losses, ensuring a more resilient and prosperous energy landscape.