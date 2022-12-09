National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday organized a webinar on "Cybersecurity Roadmap -- Practitioner's Approach" to create awareness amongst the public and private sector's power entities on importance of cybersecurity.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday organized a webinar on "Cybersecurity Roadmap -- Practitioner's Approach" to create awareness amongst the public and private sector's power entities on importance of cybersecurity.

The webinar, held under NEPRA's drive "Power with Security", was addressed by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi and the cybersecurity experts, including CEO M/s Cybersecurity Experts Ammar Hussain Jafri, CEO Server for Sale Muhammad Munaf, and Head of Cybersecurity K-Electric Razi A Farooqui said a press release.

The lead speaker Ammar Jafri briefed about the importance, roles and responsibilities of Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), Sectoral and International CERTs and way forward for establishment of CERTs in Pakistan Power Sector.

Muhammad Munaf briefed the participants about the Crises Communication Plan for data breaches, CERT team models and key factors to consider when cyber incident response plans are developed.

Razi A Farooqui briefed the participants about building blocks of Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model (C2M2) framework, establishment of K-Electric CERT, enterprise level security model and key challenges they are facing while implementing the cybersecurity in operational technology assets.

NEPRA Chairman, in his closing remarks, said the cybersecurity of power sector operational technology (OT) assets is our top priority and that Industrial Control Systems (ICS)/ Operational Technology Incident Response Teams play an important role as being the first line of defense against. "We have to adopt the best international practices and cybersecurity frameworks which cover both OT & IT cybersecurity."The webinar concluded after detailed questions and answers session and was attended by large number of power sector's professionals, trade and business representatives and NEPRA' professionals.