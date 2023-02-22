UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Organizes Webinar On Incident Investigation

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 06:54 PM

NEPRA organizes webinar on incident investigation

As part of its 'Power with Safety' drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday organized a webinar on 'Incident Investigation' in collaboration with Syed Azhar Moin, Consultant HSE, MA'ADEN (Saudi Arabian Mining Company)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :As part of its 'Power with Safety' drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday organized a webinar on 'Incident Investigation' in collaboration with Syed Azhar Moin, consultant HSE, MA'ADEN (Saudi Arabian Mining Company).

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi in his opening remarks spoke about NEPRA's ultimate goal of zero-incidents in Pakistan's power sector. "NEPRA will keep on protecting precious human lives through such informative awareness sessions and application of effective control measures", said a press release.

The webinar was attended by safety professionals from the entire power sector of Pakistan, besides NEPRA officials. The main objective of the webinar was to learn about the requirements of the power safety code, how to investigate work-related incidents, to categorize and classify the incident, to find the incident facts besides finding its root causes.

"It will also help establish corrective and preventive recommendations so that recurrence of similar incidents are prevented", the press release added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nepra Company Saudi Aden From

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic develo ..

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic development

10 minutes ago
 Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fa ..

Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fail - Foreign Minister

19 seconds ago
 PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to leas ..

PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to least interest by people: Special ..

21 seconds ago
 SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vege ..

SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vegetables species

22 seconds ago
 Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for sch ..

Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for school students

24 seconds ago
 QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", " ..

QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", "hypocrisy"

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.