NEPRA organizes webinar on incident investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :As part of its 'Power with Safety' drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday organized a webinar on 'Incident Investigation' in collaboration with Syed Azhar Moin, consultant HSE, MA'ADEN (Saudi Arabian Mining Company).

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi in his opening remarks spoke about NEPRA's ultimate goal of zero-incidents in Pakistan's power sector. "NEPRA will keep on protecting precious human lives through such informative awareness sessions and application of effective control measures", said a press release.

The webinar was attended by safety professionals from the entire power sector of Pakistan, besides NEPRA officials. The main objective of the webinar was to learn about the requirements of the power safety code, how to investigate work-related incidents, to categorize and classify the incident, to find the incident facts besides finding its root causes.

"It will also help establish corrective and preventive recommendations so that recurrence of similar incidents are prevented", the press release added.