NEPRA Postpones Public Hearings Into KEL For 50 MW Winder, 100 MW Bela Projects

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) In the matter of approval of Bid Evaluation Report (BER) submitted by K-Electric Limited (KEL) for 50 MW Winder and 100 MW Bela Projects at Balochistan, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) postponed the public hearings.

“All stakeholders, interested, affected persons and the general public are hereby informed that the public hearings on the subject matters fixed for November 27, 2024 and November 28, 2024 respectively have been postponed,” said a press release issued here Tuesday.

New date of public hearings will be published and communicated later. All other information, conditions remain the same.

