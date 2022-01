NEPRA public hearing into policy guidelines for re-targeting power sector subsidies on Monday

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hold public hearing on (Monday) January 24 into policy guidelines filed by Ministry of Energy for Re-Targeting Power Sector Subsidies Phase-II.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hold public hearing on (Monday) January 24 into policy guidelines filed by Ministry of Energy for Re-Targeting Power Sector Subsidies Phase-II.

As per the Energy Ministry, the subsidy reforms are included Residential consumers, gradual reduction in total net subsidy for unprotected consumers, reduction in cross-subsidy and removal of previous slab benefit.

Agriculture consumers; Dividing agriculture tube-wells slab into two categories subsidizing solarlization/modernization of tube-wells.

The ministry requested removal of one slab benefit (Incremental Block Tariff) and incorporation of revised subsidy and inter distribution companies tariff rationalization/cross subsidies.

The ministry proposed 8 paisa reduction in subsidy for 100 Units, 18 paisa for 101, 200 units, 48 paisa for 201-300 units and 95 paisa for 301-700 units.