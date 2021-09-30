UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Publishes State Of Industry Report 2021, Annual Report 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:32 PM

Under its statutory obligation, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has published the State of Industry Report 2021 and Annual Report 2020-21 for submission before the CCI and the Federal Government

The State of Industry Report 2021 presents detailed discussion about the overall performance of generation, transmission and distribution segments of power sector including all key players and stakeholders, said a statement issued here Thursday.

The Report included a detailed section on statistical data providing operational record and other relevant information for the financial year 2020-21, useful for the readers, analysts and decision makers, it further said.

The Report contained recommendations for improvements in the Power Sector.

Similarly, NEPRAs Annual Report 2020-21 highlighted all the major activities of NEPRA during the year 2020-21, while reflecting on various initiatives including Corporate Social Responsibility and Health, Safety & Environment introduced by NEPRA for the healthy progress of power sector.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), under the provisions of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 ("the NEPRA Act") is required to submit (a) report on the conduct of its affairs for the year including anticipated developments for the following year; and (b) a report on the state of electric power services; to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and the Federal Government on or before 30th September every year.

Both Reports are simultaneously submitted to the CCI and Federal Government and uploaded on NEPRA Website (www.nepra.org.pk).

