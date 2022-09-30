NEPRA publishes State of Industry Report 2022, Annual Report 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday published the State of Industry Report 2022 and Annual Report 2021-22 for submission before the CCI and the federal government.

Both reports were simultaneously submitted to Council of Common Interest (CCI) and federal government and uploaded on NEPRA Website (www.nepra.org.pk), said a press release.

The State of Industry Report 2022 presents detailed discussion and overview of the overall performance and issues of generation, transmission and distribution segments of power sector and key information by the stakeholders of the power sector.

The report includes a detailed section on statistical data providing operational record and other relevant information for the financial year 2021-22, useful for the readers, analysts and decision makers.

The report also contains recommendations for improvements in the power sector. This year, certain data related to power generation is compiled for last five years, and make available online for the researchers, developers and decision-makers.

Similarly, NEPRA's Annual Report 2021-22 highlights all the major activities of NEPRA during FY 2021-22, while reflecting on various initiatives including launch of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), grant of Market Operator License to Central Power Purchasing Agencies-Guarantee (CPPA-G), Standards and Tariff for Electric Vehicle Charging, approval of Regulations for Micro-Grid also encompasses special initiatives such as Corporate Social Responsibility, Health, Safety & Environment, Online Portals and Power CERT.

The report delineates milestones reached and efforts made towards modernizing the sector and achieving NEPRA's goal of affordable, reliable & sustainable electric power services to the consumers of Pakistan.

The regulator under the provisions of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 ("the NEPRA Act") is required to submit reports on the conduct of its affairs for the year including anticipated developments for the following year and on the state of electric power services; to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and the Federal Government on or before 30th September every year.