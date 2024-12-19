NEPRA Pursues 71 Cases Of Excessive Billing Against Delinquent DISCOs, NA Told
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is conducting legal proceedings in 71 cases of excessive billing against various delinquent Distribution Companies (DISCOs), National Assembly was told in a written reply to the question of Ms Sharmila Faruqui Hashaam.
During the question hour, the lower house of Parliament was informed that once these proceedings are concluded, the NEPRA authority may impose fines on DISCOs in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations. Additionally, fines have already been imposed on DISCOs for various other violations.
The Minister In-charge of the Cabinet Division stated that during July-August 2023, DISCOs issued excessive bills to consumers beyond the billing cycle (i.
e., 30/31 days), affecting 4,106,318 consumers.
Following the necessary investigation and NEPRA’s subsequent directions, consumers’ bills were revised using a pro-rata mechanism in cases where the billing period exceeded 30/31 days.
Later, during the period from April to June 2024, DISCOs applied the pro-rata mechanism for both cases where the meter reading was taken for more or less than 30/31 days.
As a result of the negative pro-rata application, the categories of 1,192,602 consumers were changed again.
NEPRA conducted another investigation and issued directions for the correction of bills. As a result, all bills were revised, and the affected consumers were provided with the appropriate relief.
APP/szm-sra
