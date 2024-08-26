Open Menu

NEPRA Receives 6,862 Complaints Against K-Electric In FY 2023-24: NA Informed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM

NEPRA receives 6,862 complaints against K-Electric in FY 2023-24: NA informed

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday apprised the National Assembly that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority received a total of 6862 complaints against K-Electric during the last Financial Year i.e. from July 01, 2023, to June 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday apprised the National Assembly that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority received a total of 6862 complaints against K-Electric during the last Financial Year i.e. from July 01, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, he said that out of the total complaints, 6376 have been disposed of and the remaining 486 complaints are under process.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1372 hearings were also conducted in order to dispose of the complaints received against K-Electric during the said period.

APP/raz-zah

Related Topics

National Assembly June July From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

7 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

7 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

7 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

7 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

7 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

7 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

8 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

8 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

8 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

8 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan