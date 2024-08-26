NEPRA Receives 6,862 Complaints Against K-Electric In FY 2023-24: NA Informed
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday apprised the National Assembly that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority received a total of 6862 complaints against K-Electric during the last Financial Year i.e. from July 01, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
Responding to a question during Question Hour, he said that out of the total complaints, 6376 have been disposed of and the remaining 486 complaints are under process.
It is pertinent to mention here that 1372 hearings were also conducted in order to dispose of the complaints received against K-Electric during the said period.
