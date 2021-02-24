NEPRA reduces tariff of nuclear power plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in a landmark decision has reduced the Return on Equity (ROE) component of three Nuclear Power Generation Plants including the C-2, C-3 and C-4 having a cumulative net capacity of 931 MW.

It would result in saving of Rs 2.05 billion per year (average Rs 0.2515/unit) for the remaining life of the Nuclear Power Plants i.e. 25-37 years approximately, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

It is apprised that the above Nuclear Power Generation Plants in line with Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) decision of August 27, 2020 have filed petitions with NEPRA for reduction in their ROE components on account of reduced ROE rate and freezing exchange rate to Rs 148/Dollar.

The NEPRA Authority under the prevailing rules and regulations has accordingly admitted the same and conducted a hearing on January 13, 2021 and subsequently decided to freeze the exchange rate at Rs.148/ Dollar and reduce the ROE from 15% to 14.5% for the remaining life of these projects.

