UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Reserves Decision In October Fuel Price Adjustment Hearing

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:37 PM

NEPRA reserves decision in October fuel price adjustment hearing

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday reserved its decision after hearing a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) for October, under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday reserved its decision after hearing a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) for October, under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism.

The decision of the public hearing, presided over by NEPRA chairman Tauseef H Farooqi, would be announced after reviewing the statistics in that regard.

The chairman said advancement was being made to settle the matter related to demand and supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

He observed that it was unfortunate consumers were switching over to costly imported fuel instead of using inexpensive electricity in the country.

The chairman said the country was bearing the brunt of wrong policies adopted by the past regimes.

During the hearing, CPPA-G authorities informed that Rs 134 billion payments had been made to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

According to the petition submitted to NEPRA, the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.9.926 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.173 per unit during October.

A total of 11,296 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 105.06 billion during the said period while 10,982.86 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 23.26 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.69 per cent Coal, 0.51 per cent high speed diesel, 10.88 per cent furnace oil, 9.67 per cent local gas, 23.93 per cent RLNG, 12.33 per cent nuclear and 1.64 per cent Wind.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Nuclear Nepra Oil October Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergrad ..

Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students held at UVAS

4 minutes ago
 CDA imposes fine Rs 150bln to encroachers: Ali Naw ..

CDA imposes fine Rs 150bln to encroachers: Ali Nawaz

54 seconds ago
 China-Pakistan should promote tourism, people to p ..

China-Pakistan should promote tourism, people to people contacts: Cheng Xizhong

55 seconds ago
 Inter-collegiate women hockey tournament begins

Inter-collegiate women hockey tournament begins

57 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Press and Publica ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Press and Publication Committee Conducts “Mus ..

14 minutes ago
 Rain stops Sri Lanka test for second day running

Rain stops Sri Lanka test for second day running

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.