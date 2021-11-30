NEPRA reserves decision in October fuel price adjustment hearing

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday reserved its decision after hearing a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) for October, under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday reserved its decision after hearing a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) for October, under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism.

The decision of the public hearing, presided over by NEPRA chairman Tauseef H Farooqi, would be announced after reviewing the statistics in that regard.

The chairman said advancement was being made to settle the matter related to demand and supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

He observed that it was unfortunate consumers were switching over to costly imported fuel instead of using inexpensive electricity in the country.

The chairman said the country was bearing the brunt of wrong policies adopted by the past regimes.

During the hearing, CPPA-G authorities informed that Rs 134 billion payments had been made to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

According to the petition submitted to NEPRA, the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.9.926 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.173 per unit during October.

A total of 11,296 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 105.06 billion during the said period while 10,982.86 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 23.26 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.69 per cent Coal, 0.51 per cent high speed diesel, 10.88 per cent furnace oil, 9.67 per cent local gas, 23.93 per cent RLNG, 12.33 per cent nuclear and 1.64 per cent Wind.