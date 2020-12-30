NEPRA reserves judgment into FCA for October, November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into fuel price adjustments (FCA) for the months of October and November.

After hearing the arguments of petitioner and stakeholders, the Authority reserved the judgment.

The Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) has sought an increase of 29 paisas for October and 77 paisas for November under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The hearing was presided over by the Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.