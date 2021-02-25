NEPRA reserves tariff hike decision in FCA for Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday reserved its decision into fuel price adjustments (FCA) for month of January on a petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of power distribution companies.

The hearing was presided over by vice chairman NEPRA Saifullah Chatha here. Member Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch and member Sindh Rafique Shaikh were also present.

The regulator was told that the CPPA generated around 974 Gwh from furnace oil and 46 Gwh from high speed costing Rs 12 billion in January.

The CPPA has sought an increase of 93 paisa for the said period on account of FCA under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The officials of National Power Control Centre (NPPC) apprised that January remained worse month and major power breakdown was occurred due to shortage of gas. The gas was diverted to the domestic consumers and no gas based power plant was running, they said.

The NEPRA has proposed 89 paisa per unit hike with Rs 6.9 billion implication on the consumers.

The NEPRA observed that running of power plants without merit order cost Rs 3.90 billion to the consumers.

The CPPA told that electricity consumption witnessed increase during this year resulting decrease in the capacity payments.

After hearing the arguments of petitioner and other stakeholders, the authority reserved the judgment. The regulator would announce its decision after reviewing statistics and detailed deliberation.

As per routine, every month the CPPA on behalf of power distribution companies, submits details of electricity sale and purchase to the regulatory authority, which then holds a public hearing. After this, NEPRA gives its ruling on fuel cost adjustment for each month.