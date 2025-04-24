Open Menu

NEPRA Revises Tariff Mechanism To Protect National Interest, Reduce Electricity Sector Costs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM

NEPRA revises tariff mechanism to protect national interest, reduce electricity sector costs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday conducted a public hearing into adjustment of tariff components pertaining to Haveli Bahadur Shah, Balloki, NPGCL, and CPGCL power plants.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar while other members also present.

In a landmark move, NEPRA has decided to discontinue dollar-based indexations for these plants, transitioning instead to rupee-based indexations fixed for the entire useful life of the power projects, said a press release issued here.

This strategic revision aims to curb foreign exchange exposure and reduce tariff volatility for consumers.

Further reforms include capping the indexation for Operations & Maintenance (O&M) costs to 70% of rupee devaluation, down from the previous 100%.

Local O&M expenses will now be indexed to either 5% or the 12-month average of the National Consumer price Index (NCPI), whichever is lower.

Additionally, the return on equity (ROE) structure has been rationalized. Plants will now receive 35% of the ROE as fixed, with the remaining 65% linked directly to the actual operation of the plant — a significant departure from the previous 100% guaranteed ROE model.

These prudent measures will result in a projected saving of Rs. 1.6 trillion over the life of the projects, including Rs. 22 billion in the current financial year alone.

The hearing, attended by sector professionals and members of the public, was met with wide appreciation. Citizens commended the Authority’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and its proactive role in ensuring a sustainable and consumer-friendly power sector.

NEPRA remains steadfast in its mission to implement reforms that ensure transparency, efficiency, and affordability in the power sector.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

2 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

3 hours ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

3 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

3 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

4 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

4 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan