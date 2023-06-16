NEPRA slashes 5 paisa per unit reduction for K-E consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified 5 paisa per unit reduction in power tariff for April for K-Electric consumers under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the notification, the K-E had sought 49 paisa increase in the power tariff for the said period.

The regulator had conducted a public hearing into the K-E petition on May 30.

The reduction in tariff would reflect in customers' bills in the month of June 2023. The FCA for March was charged as Rs3.93 per unit which was only for one month.

It would not be applicable to lifeline consumers, domestic consumers using upto 300 units per month, agri consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.