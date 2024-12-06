Open Menu

NEPRA Slashes Rs 1.14 Per Unit In Power Tariff For Oct

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified Rs 1.14 per unit reduction in power tariff in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for month of October under monthly mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 1.

1 per unit reduction in power tariff for the said month, said a notification issue here.

The NEPRA conducted hearing on November 26 on the petition filed by the CPPA-G. It would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid and electric vehicle charging stations.

It would also not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric.

