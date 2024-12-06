NEPRA Slashes Rs 1.14 Per Unit In Power Tariff For Oct
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:13 PM
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified Rs 1.14 per unit reduction in power tariff in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for month of October under monthly mechanism
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified Rs 1.14 per unit reduction in power tariff in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for month of October under monthly mechanism.
The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 1.
1 per unit reduction in power tariff for the said month, said a notification issue here.
The NEPRA conducted hearing on November 26 on the petition filed by the CPPA-G. It would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid and electric vehicle charging stations.
It would also not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric.
Recent Stories
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal
Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city2 minutes ago
-
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key officials2 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 137 minutes ago
-
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt13 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues2 hours ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz2 hours ago
-
IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel2 hours ago
-
Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released2 hours ago
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park2 hours ago
-
Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA2 hours ago