NEPRA Slashes Rs 2.45 Per Unit In Tariff For Consumers Of K-Electric
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 2.45 per unit decrease in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October.
The K-Electric had sought Rs 1.
88 per unit reduction in the petition submitted to the power regulator. The NEPRA conducted a hearing into the petition on November 30, says a notification issued here.
However, it would not be applicable to the lifeline, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and charging stations of electric vehicles stations.