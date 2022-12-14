NEPRA slashes Rs 2.45 per unit in tariff for consumers of K-Electric

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 2.45 per unit decrease in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October.

The K-Electric had sought Rs 1.

88 per unit reduction in the petition submitted to the power regulator. The NEPRA conducted a hearing into the petition on November 30, says a notification issued here.

However, it would not be applicable to the lifeline, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and charging stations of electric vehicles stations.