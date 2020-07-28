NEPRA takes notice of electrocution cases in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of various electrocution cases in Karachi as reported by media outlets during the recent rainy spell.

The regulator created email address to receive evidence from general public and affected persons to ascertain the real causes behind these incidents besides fixing responsibility, said a press release here Tuesday.

The public is requested to report such incidents with evidence on email keelectrocution@nepra.org.pk.