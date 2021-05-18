UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Takes Notice Of Forced Load-shedding In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:38 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of media reports about excessive un-scheduled power load-shedding in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of media reports about excessive un-scheduled power load-shedding in Sindh.

The power regulator directed regional NEPRA offices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur to review situation in the field, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The offices were asked to submit detail reports about the load-shedding to the headquarters till evening.

The authority would take further action in light of these reports.

