NEPRA Takes Notice Of Forced Load-shedding In Sindh
Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of media reports about excessive un-scheduled power load-shedding in Sindh.
The power regulator directed regional NEPRA offices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur to review situation in the field, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The offices were asked to submit detail reports about the load-shedding to the headquarters till evening.
The authority would take further action in light of these reports.