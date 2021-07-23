(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday while taking serious notice of power transformer explosion in Latifabad area of Hyderabad, sought detailed report into causalities from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The authority also decided to carry out through investigation immediately into the sad incident, said a statement issued here.

The Authority sought detailed report from the high ups of HESCO into incident so strict action could be taken against the responsible officials, it further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that five of the 16 people who sustained burn injuries after an electricity transformer exploded in Hyderabad city have lost their lives.

Three people died earlier while the two more succumbed to their injuries on Friday morning.