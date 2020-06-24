UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Takes Notice Of Un-scheduled Load-shedding By KE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:56 PM

NEPRA takes notice of un-scheduled load-shedding by KE

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of the news appearing in section of press regarding excessive/un-announced load shedding by K-Electric in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of the news appearing in section of press regarding excessive/un-announced load shedding by K-Electric in Karachi.

Besides, it has come to knowledge of the authority through media reports that inflated electricity bills were being charged to the consumers of K-Electric, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In this regard, strict directions have been given to the K-Electric to take remedial measures and submit a detailed report to the NEPRA immediately. Furthermore, the consumers who were receiving excessive bills are advised to file complaints with NEPRA Regional Office Karachi or through online at NEPRA's website along with documentary evidence, so that their issues could be taken up with K-Electric for redressal.

Related Topics

Karachi Load Shedding Electricity Nepra Media

Recent Stories

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

1 hour ago

&#039;KIKLABB&#039; allows entrepreneurs to issue ..

2 hours ago

IMF Slashes 2020 Global Growth Forecast by 1.9% to ..

4 seconds ago

Galwan Valley border clash completely caused by In ..

5 seconds ago

Anti-locust operation completed over over 2.185 mi ..

7 seconds ago

International Day of Seafarer to be observed on Th ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.