NEPRA takes notice of un-scheduled load-shedding by KE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of the news appearing in section of press regarding excessive/un-announced load shedding by K-Electric in Karachi.

Besides, it has come to knowledge of the authority through media reports that inflated electricity bills were being charged to the consumers of K-Electric, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In this regard, strict directions have been given to the K-Electric to take remedial measures and submit a detailed report to the NEPRA immediately. Furthermore, the consumers who were receiving excessive bills are advised to file complaints with NEPRA Regional Office Karachi or through online at NEPRA's website along with documentary evidence, so that their issues could be taken up with K-Electric for redressal.