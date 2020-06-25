UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Takes Notice Of Unscheduled Load-shedding By HESCO, SEPCO

Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

NEPRA takes notice of unscheduled load-shedding by HESCO, SEPCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of the news appearing in section of press regarding un-announced load-shedding by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

It has also come to the knowledge of the Authority through various complaints that inflated electricity bills are being issued to the consumers of HESCO and SEPCO, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The consumers who are facing unscheduled load shedding and receiving excessive bills are advised to file complaints with NEPRA Regional Office Hyderabad and Sukkur or through online at NEPRA's website along with documentary evidence, so that their issues could be taken up with the concerned distribution companies for redressal.

