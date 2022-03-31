UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Takes Serious Notice Of Forced Power Load-shedding

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 07:51 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday took serious of ongoing unscheduled power load shedding across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday took serious of ongoing unscheduled power load shedding across the country.

The consumers could lodge complaints in their concerned regional offices of NEPRA, said a statement issued here.

The consumers were requested to submit their complaints with complete details, it further said.

Strict action would be taken against the concerned SDOs, XENs, SE and CEOs of concerned power distribution company in case forced load-shedding proved.

The consumers could sent their complaints on Distribution CompanyLandline Number,Whatsapp Number or Emails K-Electric021-348930010333-3788805, cadkarachi@nepra.

org.pk, HESCO 022-2672538,,0345-3753660cadhyderabad@nepra.org.pk, SEPCO 071-5804563, 0331-3813881,cadsukkur@nepra.org.pk, LESCO 042-99203483 0333-1408426 , cadlahore@nepra.org.pk, MEPCO 061-6784537,0300-0664537cadmultan@nepra.org.pk FESCO 041-87278000336-8646384, cadfaisalabad@nepra.org.pk, GEPCO 055-3822766, 0333-4968071, cadgujranwala@nepra.org.pk, PESCO+ TESCO 091-5271238-9,0313-6333996 cadpeshawar@nepra.org.pk, QESCO 081-2822035-6,0313-8357056cadquetta@nepra.org.pk and IESCO 051-20132000300-0501320cad@nepra.org.pk

