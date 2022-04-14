UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Takes Serious Notice Of Ongoing Power Outage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 08:01 PM

NEPRA takes serious notice of ongoing power outage

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday took serious notice of ongoing unscheduled power load-shedding in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday took serious notice of ongoing unscheduled power load-shedding in various parts of the country.

The Authority summoned the heads of power plants closed due to technical or shortage of fuel on Friday at the NEPRA Headquarters, said a statement issued here.

The Authority also summoned officials of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and National Power Control Centre (NPCC).

The heads of power plants would be asked about the closures of power plants.

As per the initial information, power plants closure was main cause of the current power load-shedding in the country.

The NEPRA has also sought explanation from all power distribution companies and K-Electric till April 19 about the ongoing load-shedding.

