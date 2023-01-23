NEPRA takes serious notice of power breakdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the country-wide power breakdown and directed National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to submit a detailed report in this regard.

It is also apprised that the Regulator has previously imposed fines on similar trippings, partial/full blackout(s), system collapse(s), tower collapse(s) in the year 2021 & 2022 and has consistently issued directives and recommendations on mitigating such events as well, said a press release issued here Monday.