NEPRA To Decide Profits Of IPPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:23 AM

NEPRA to decide profits of IPPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Sector Qasim Shehzad on Saturday said that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) would determine the profits of independent power producers (IPPs) in accordance of new agreement with them.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Shibli Faraz here, he said that the government had formed an independent commission to negotiate and sign a new MoU with IPPs. Technical experts of Ministry of Power had been assisting the commission, he added.

He said that the task of the commission was to negotiate with power producers on certain point without disturbing the the sovereign agreements signed by the government.

It would address the longstanding payments issues of power producers, he added.

The government had to buy electricity from power producers beyond the country's requirements in the past due to previous agreements. The IPPs had been receiving huge benefits in line of fuel consumption and power plants efficiency, he said.

Shehzad said that now the power producers had to share details regarding maintenance and production charges with NEPRA to determine the electricity cost.

NEPRA, he said, would also review the performance of IPPs.

According to MoU, he said that the government would pay equity to IPPs in Pakistani currency instead of dollars which would help to reduce electricity price.

The SAPM said that the the time of repayment of loans would be extended for the those projects which were under debt currently.

He said that NEPRA in coordination with central power purchasing company (CPPC) would review the excess profits earned by IPPs during previous years.

Qasim Shehzad further said said that it would take around two years for replacement of current system of power production and distribution etc.

The incumbent government would enhance the production of renewable energy up to 20 to 25 percent till 2030 to ensure provision of electricity against cheaper rates.

Around ten to twelve projects of renewable energy were in pipeline which would produce 1500 to 2000 MW electricity, he added.

He said that the ministry had formed a committee to review the performance of government owned power plants including WAPDA's hydro power plants for reducing their capacity payments to10% from16 , he said, adding that a meeting would be held in next week in that regard.

