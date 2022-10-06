UrduPoint.com

NEPRA To Facilitate Formal, Informal Interactive Session For Power Sector Entities: Tauseef Farooqi

October 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H Faooqi on Thursday said that the authority will keep on facilitating formal and informal interactive sessions for better cooperation among power sector entities.

Talking to visiting technical officers of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) here at the NEPRA Headquarters, he said that they should work with full zeal, dedication and integrity, said a press release.

The officers were appraised on various roles and functions of NEPRA, working processes and best practices observed at premises.

The chairman shared his academic and professional experiences, difficulties and success stories with them.

NEPRA professionals gave a detailed presentation on various roles, functions, and processes of NEPRA.

