NEPRA to hear KE’s request for QTA on Oct 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has admitted a petition filed by K-Electric for Quarterly Tariff Adjustments (QTA) for period of April to June 2023.

The positive QTA includes unrecovered cost-related to changes in O&M and capacity power purchase, T&D loss component of fuel cost adjustment (FCA), other adjustments and write-off claims as per prescribed mechanisms, said a press statement issued on Monday.

Under the Uniform Tariff Policy applicable across the country, the impact of QTA is usually not passed to customers. However, final decisions are based on NEPRA’s determination and subsequent notification by the Federal Government.

The regulator will hold a public hearing on October 19.