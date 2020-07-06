NEPRA to hold public hearing in excessive load-shedding by K-Electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the complaints regarding excessive load shedding by K-Electric in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the complaints regarding excessive load shedding by K-Electric in Karachi.

In that regard, the Authority has decided to hold a public hearing on July 10 (Friday) via video link, said a press release issued here Monday.

All interested stakeholders and general public may participate in the above hearing to share their views/comments regarding load shedding position in Karachi.