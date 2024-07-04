NEPRA To Hold Public Hearing On Monday About Charging Uniform Tariff
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The power regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has received a request from the Federal government about charging uniform tariff to consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs)and K-Electric.
The NEPRA would hold public hearing on the petition on Monday (July 8) at 2 p.m filed by the federal government, said a statement issued here Thursday.
NEPRA invited all stakeholders to actively participate in the public hearing. The Uniform Tariff petition submitted by the government was also available at NEPRA’s website, it further said.
