NEPRA To Investigate Electrocution Cases In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of deaths due to electrocution occurred in Karachi during the recent rains in the months of July and August.

In this regard, the authority has appointed an investigation committee headed by Director General (Monitoring & Enforcement) to proceed to Karachi and conduct investigation against K-Electric to ascertain the facts and possible violations of NEPRA laws.

The investigation committee after completing the investigation shall submit a detailed report to the authority for further appropriate action in accordance with law, said a press release issued here on Friday.

