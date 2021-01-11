NEPRA to investigate nationwide power outage

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the recent nationwide power blackout

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the recent nationwide power blackout.

The NEPRA has, therefore, decided to constitute a high powered committee of the top professional from NEPRA and renowned protection engineers from the private sector to ascertain the reasons and facts about this incident, said a press release issued here Monday.

The committee will also give recommendations to avoid such incidents in future.