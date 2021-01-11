NEPRA To Investigate Nationwide Power Outage
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the recent nationwide power blackout.
The NEPRA has, therefore, decided to constitute a high powered committee of the top professional from NEPRA and renowned protection engineers from the private sector to ascertain the reasons and facts about this incident, said a press release issued here Monday.
The committee will also give recommendations to avoid such incidents in future.