NEPRA To Investigate Nationwide Power Outage

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:26 PM

NEPRA to investigate nationwide power outage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the recent nationwide power blackout.

The NEPRA has, therefore, decided to constitute a high powered committee of the top professional from NEPRA and renowned protection engineers from the private sector to ascertain the reasons and facts about this incident, said a press release issued here Monday.

The committee will also give recommendations to avoid such incidents in future.

More Stories From Pakistan

