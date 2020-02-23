NEPRA to organize Energy Week on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is organizing Energy Week aimed at brainstorming the challenges and way forward for the power sector of the Pakistan here from Monday (February 24-28).

Sessions regarding China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), Generation, Transmission Distribution and Innovation will be held during the Energy Week.

These sessions will be attended by Ambassadors, Federal Ministers, Federal and Provincial Secretaries as well as national and international experts on energy.

The inaugural and CPEC session will be on Monday to be addressed by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi, Ambassador of China Mr. Yao Jing, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. General (Rtd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman WAPDA Lt. General (Rtd) Muzammil Hussain , Senator Mushahid Hussian Syed, and Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan.

CPEC is playing a vital role in reshaping the power sector of Pakistan. Considerable number of hydro, coal and renewable energy projects are being executed under this program.

Generation of Power in Pakistan is dependent on fossil fuels (local & imported), hydel and renewables. The power is transmitted through vast network of transmission lines and grid stations.

The electricity is provided to end-consumers through the distribution network. The national and international energy experts in the above sessions of energy week will deliberate upon the issues and challenges in the generation, transmission and distribution sectors; and will make suggestions for making these fields efficient, economical, affordable and reliable.

The NEPRA Energy Week will provide an interface for utilities, energy providers, technology companies, national and international energy experts and key professionals of public and private sector organizations of Pakistan for the innovative solutions through knowledge sharing.

The Energy Week will conclude on Friday (February 28).