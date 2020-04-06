NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter, Khurrum Sherzaman on Monday called upon the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to take instant action against the K-Electric (KE) for sending electricity bills without metre reading to its consumers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ):President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter, Khurrum Sherzaman on Monday called upon the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to take instant action against the K-Electric (KE) for sending electricity bills without metre reading to its consumers.

Expressing his reservation over the KE's unjust attitude towards the masses, he categorically rejected KE's average billing act, said a communique here.

He also vehemently criticised the KE and said that the KE was looting the people of Karachi through average billing.

He demanded of the KE to send electricity bills after metre readings.