UrduPoint.com

NEPRA's Authority Visits Wind Power Plants At Jhimpir, Thatta

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

NEPRA's Authority visits wind power plants at Jhimpir, Thatta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi along with other members Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan and CSR consultant, Huma Zafar Sunday visited Gul Ahmed, Master Wind Energy & Tricon Boston Wind Power Plants located in the wind corridor in Jhimpir, District Thatta, Sindh.

The visit aimed at observing the level of performance and delivery of the wind power projects ensuring that along with the quality services, power also brings prosperity for the local underprivileged communities by providing them basic needs and employment opportunities, said a press release.

The Chairman also inaugurated water pumps, distributed sewing machines and solar kits amongst the local communities, along with the opening of Vocational Skills Training Centre for women and a well-equipped community hospital.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi lauded the CSR initiatives of the respective power plants and the Authority guided power plant's management to bring more impactful CSR plan to resolve the most critical basic issues of the community.

The Authority expressed hopes that these initiatives would not only improve supply chain, ensure operational efficiencies but also contribute to achieve the inclusive development model in Pakistan's Power Sector envisaged by NEPRA.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Water Nepra Visit Boston Thatta Women Sunday Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sun ..

Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guin ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guinea

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.