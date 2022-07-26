NESCOM hospital to install modern incinerator for hospital waste management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM)'s Islamabad Medical Complex on Tuesday apprised the stakeholders on the environmental impact assessment report of installation of a modern incinerator for safe management of hazardous waste.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) organised a public hearing of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for public suggestions and queries of the masses and stakeholders on the project chaired by Director EIA Ahsan Rafi Kiani and other administrative heads of the NESCOM hospital.

The project proponent briefed the forum that some two kilograms (kg) of hospital waste was generated per bed in the hospital making it 120 to 130 kg total waste from the entire hospital including 25% infectious waste.

He also informed that the hospital already possessed an incinerator but was nonfunctional and the authorities concerned wanted to replace it with a most modern technology.

The project site was proposed within the hospital with no access to non-technical staff and would be developed on build as propose option.

"There are different methods of managing and disposing off hospital waste. It includes incineration, steam autoclaving, microwaving and deep burial. Incineration is the best method to discard hazardous hospital waste as it is a cost effective and efficient method." During the incineration process, only two to three kg ash was being generated out of 100 kg waste burnt inside the waste burning machine, he added.

The project site, he informed, would be an empty barren area with only hay and shrubs growth in the area and hence would cause less damage to ecology during construction.

The incinerator facility comprised of HT50 model with a capacity of burning 50 kg waste per day whereas the entire project cost was Rs6 million.

The incinerator would be run on natural gas as it generates less harmful emissions as compared to diesel and gasoline, he said, adding, "It will have an inbuilt wet scrubber to reduce dust and pollution.

" The infectious ash would be disposed off in ash pit to be built along the incinerator with proper lined pit with seepage free construction, he added.

Responding to various public and stakeholder queries, he said the ash pit had 3,000 cubic feet volume to cater for 10 years capacity.

"After the ash pit gets filled it will be sealed with soil to avoid reuse of land and a separate pit will be prepared on the other location," he said.

He underlined that a glass shredder would also be installed at the incinerator to shred the glass vials and then burn the waste.

The waste water treatment would be done properly through a septic tank built at the facility whereas proper technicians and dedicated incineration staff would look after plant operations, he told the public hearing participants.

To another query, he said the maintenance of the incinerator would be managed through operational expenses of the hospital.

The chimney length of the incinerator would be eight meter above the ground and was extendable up to 60 meters as per the requirement, he said.

Director EIA of the Pak-EPA, Ahsan Kiani said the complete EIA Report of the project was published on the Agency's website for public awareness.

He clarified that the minutes of the public hearing were being tabulated and suggestions were noted whereas during finalisation of the approval of the project all suggestions would be incorporated in the project.

Kiani also informed that the NESCOM hospital was also reporting waste management data as per Hospital Waste Management Rules 2005.

The NESCOM officials thanked the EPA Director EIA Ahsan Kiani and his team for assisting the hospital authorities in managing most modern technology for the incinerator as per the national standards.