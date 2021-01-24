UrduPoint.com
NESPAK, And Public Private Partnership Authority Paid Visit 66.3 Km Long Track Of Rawalpindi Ring Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Officials of NESPAK, Lahore Ring Road Authority and Public Private Partnership Authority paid a full tour of the 66.3 km long track of Rawalpindi Ring Road which lasted for eight hours. They also reviewed various proposals to save the more than a century old banyan tree at Radio Pakistan Interchange, the starting point of Ring Road. Deputy Project Director Mohammad Abdullah said that efforts were being made to save the banyan tree on the special instructions of Commissioner Capt.

(R) Mohammad Mehmood and various engineering solutions were being sought in this regard. He said that changes in the design to save the tree would be reviewed and their cost would also be estimated.

During the inspection, officials of NESPAK, Lahore Ring Road Authority and Public Private Partnership Authority also inspected all the link roads of Ring Road and reviewed the future growth on them. Officers from the Ring Road Project Management Unit were also present.

