NESPAK celebrates 40 years of operations in Oman

(@FahadShabbir)

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) has arranged a ceremony to celebrate successful completion of 40 years of its operations in Oman at Regional Office Oman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) has arranged a ceremony to celebrate successful completion of 40 years of its operations in Oman at Regional Office Oman

According to NESPAK spokesman here Wednesday, Pakistani business community also attended ceremony in Oman, while NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood was the chief guest, who gave away letters of appreciation to NESPAK personnel with exceptional performance. Noted journalist Rauf Klasra attended the ceremony on the invitation of Khadim Hussain Jhakar, Regional Manager (RM) Oman. Engr. Zahoor Ahmed Minhas, Former Vice President/Founder of NESPAK in Oman also participated in the celebration.

He said that since its establishment in 1979, NESPAK had contributed 60 to 70 per cent road infrastructure development of Oman and earned hefty foreign exchange for Pakistan.

During his stay in Oman, the Managing Director NESPAK along with RM Oman also attended several meetings with different Ministries of Oman and other Departments including Muscat Municipality, Dewan of Royal Court, Oman, Ministry of Regional Municipality and Water Resources (MRMWR), Chief Executive Officer - CEO, Special Economic Zone Authority Duqm (SEZAD), Project Manager Public Authority for Water, Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan Embassy in Oman.

During these meetings, MD NESPAK gave presentations about NESPAK, its role in engineering consultancy and its achievements in Oman. During the presentations, NESPAK highlighted its services which are being provided in Pakistan regarding highways, motorways, bridges, metro bus system, Orange Line Metro Train System, Dams, Public Health Engineering, hydropower projects, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects (motorways, power plants etc.

). NESPAK highlighted that they have established overseas offices and are providing consultancy services in other counties like Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Nigeria, Afghanistan etc.

In Oman, NESPAK has so far undertaken 191 projects costing US$ 9 billion. Major road projects include Khasab Coastal Road, Batinah Coastal Road, Muscat to Khatmat Mallah Road (Dubai border), Sohar baraimi road, ZarubBaraimi road, Sohar Interchange, Sohar - Yanka road. Rustaq - Miskin road, Malladah - Hazm road, Nizwa-Thumrait road, Thumrait - Salalah road, Dyka dam, darbat dam, Ghulaji dam, Nakhal water supply projects etc. The higher officials of Oman Ministries highly appreciated NESPAK's services regarding consultancy services for projects. After such inspiring presentation, NESPAK hopes to win a tender namely "Al Hamra dam project" (which is under evaluation).

In the Sultanate of Oman, NESPAK started its operations in the year 1979 and has been providing consultancy services to various Government Ministries and Departments for the last 40 years. The major fields of operations have been major Roads, Highways, Water Supply/Sewerage Schemes and Dams. From a modest beginning in 80's to mega projects in year 2000 in the Sultanate, NESPAK has emerged as an efficient and dependable partner to the government of Oman in the development of infrastructure facilities. Through consistent and tireless efforts of its employees, NESPAK has carved a niche for itself and today proudly stands as one of the leading consultancy firms in the Sultanate of Oman.