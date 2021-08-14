NESPAK celebrates Independence Day

NESPAK celebrated the Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :NESPAK celebrated the Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony, here on Saturday.

The ceremony was started with recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers were offered for the national unity and progress of the country.

Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, hoisted the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, MD NESPAK paid homage to those who rendered sacrifices for the creation of a separate homeland.

He said that NESPAK acquired a business of more than Rs. 13.3 billion during the last year which was very commendable. He appreciated the hard work and efforts of NESPAK employees.

The MD gave away shields to the employees over their good performance during the year. He also cut a cake along with senior officials to mark the celebration.