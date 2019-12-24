NESPAK organises international symposium on polluted insulators

(@imziishan)

National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Limited (NESPAK) in collaboration with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) organized an international symposium on "Polluted Insulators in Various Severe Service Conditions' at a local hotel on Tuesday

Renowned international experts along with insulator and silicone coating manufactures attended the conference began with welcome address by NTDC Deputy Managing Director Wajahat Saeed Rana, followed by opening remarks by Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director of NESPAK.

The main purpose of this event was to come up with solutions and strategies to cope up with the challenges faced by high voltage transmission network of Pakistan which is mostly confronted with diverse problems of severe industrial and marine pollution in south and high lightning and ice conditions in north.

The event especially focused on the envisaged transmission lines for power evacuation from upcoming Bhasha Dam and other hydropower projects in the north and the preventive steps required to be taken in order to overcome the incidents of trippings arising out of severe service conditions in south.

Eminent experts and speakers from all over the world including Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, China, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Canada read papers along with making presentations and afterwards took part in the interactive session and shared their knowledge and valuable research in the field of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and HVDC (high voltage direct current) insulators and silicone coating techniques. Shields were distributed among the speakers as a gesture of gratitude for their scholarly presentations and hard work.

The session ended with concluding remarks by NTDC Manager (Design) Anees Ahmad and NESPAK General Manager/Head (P&M Division) Nadeem Ashraf and they appreciated the hard work of all the event organizers and sponsors.

Nadeem Ashraf hoped that upon return to their native countries, the foreign visitors would surely enlighten their fellow country folks that Pakistan was a safe place to visit with hospitable and friendly people and dispel the false notions against Pakistan.