NESPAK Played Key Role In KKH Phase-II Completion: MD

Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) overcame tough challenges and played a key role in the completion of Karakoram Highway (KKH) Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot), a major connecting project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood said this while talking to media here Monday.

He highlighted that the Company remained associated with the project as 'Project Consultant (AER-Assistant to Employer's Representative)' as a joint venture partner of leading Turkish Consultancy firm M/S Dolsar.

Lately, the project has won the best bridge/tunnel award at the 9th annual Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Global Best Projects competition for its outstanding design and quality construction, he mentioned.

Dr Tahir Masood said that 120 kilometer KKH Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot Section) was a flagship endeavor carried out as an early harvest project under CPEC Framework. "It was successfully completed as per original date on February 2020 at a cost of Rs. 134 billion and recognized as a symbol of Pakistan-China's long-lasting, brotherly and strong relationship".

He said the design review of the project posed a formidable challenge in view of over 100 bridges, 6 tunnels with cumulative length of 8.

6 km, extensive hydrological studies and structural evaluation,geo-technical review of deep cuts, high fill sections, modern slope protection measures and subsoil data of over 2,000 piles."This being a green field project without parallel access to the alignment, timely quality assurance at the site locations proved to be a tough assignment", he maintained.

NESPAK's biggest challenge was to restore cross connectivity of villages and communities cut by the fenced alignment, he said, adding that, "NESPAK being local consultant was well positioned to guide and advise the EPC Contractor for necessary remedial measures in coordination with the client (NHA)".

The road was divided into two segments i.e., 40km Havelian-Mansehra Expressway and 80km Mansehra-Thakot Class-II Highway. Four interchanges, 112 bridges, 76 underpasses cattle-creeps, 491 culverts, two service areas, 12 flyovers and seven tunnels were constructed under this mega project.

It may be noted the commercial contract was signed on December 22, 2015 between National Highway Authority, and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). China Communications Construction Company Limited executed the project.

