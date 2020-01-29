UrduPoint.com
NESPAK Prepares Feasibility Report To Convert Tube Wells On Solar Energy: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesperson for Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday said feasibility report has been prepared to convert over 10,000 tube wells on solar energy in Balochistan.

The report was jointly prepared by National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and a German Company, the spokesman said.

Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary for Power Division reviewed the report at Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB), he said.

The spokesman said now opinion would be taken from all stakeholders and technical experts in next phase. Electricity worth billion of rupees was being provided thousands of tube wells in Balochistan, he said.

Due to non-payment of dues in time, resulting increase in circular debt, he added.

The spokesman said solarization of tube wells would not only usher an era of agricultural revolution in the province but also help reduce line losses.

