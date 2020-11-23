NESPAK, RDA officers to review design, technical aspects of Rwp Ring Road: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt. (r) Muhammad Mahmood on Monday said that the officers of NESPAK and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would visit the entire route of Rawalpindi Ring Road project during current week to review design of the project and all its technical aspects in detail.

The visit would be completed within two days and the officers would also inspect the land procured for the project, he said.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar was taking keen interest in the Ring Road project and he was well aware of the progress made on the project.

He said this while chairing a meeting held here to review progress on the Ring Road project. The meeting was attended by officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority, NESPAK, Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen and other concerned officials.

He said the sanctity of the graves and mausoleum if come at Rwp Ring Road route would be maintained and the engineering solution would be found.

He said the bidding process of the project was being completed and legal experts were reviewing the documents in detail.

He directed the RDA officers to conduct technical consultation with the Capital Development Authority and National Highway Authority regarding package two and three of RingRoad and all out efforts should be made to settle all the matters as soon as possible.

The Commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the cost of the project and some important decisions were also taken.