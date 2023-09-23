Open Menu

Nespak Secures NEOM Project In Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) Acting Managing Director Zargham Eshaq Khan said here on Friday that country's premier engineering consultancy had secured a landmark NEOM project in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first Pakistani firm to do so.

The project focuses on the energy sector and had been awarded by the Saudi Electric Company (SEC). Nespak's scope of work involves providing construction management services for Extra High Voltage (EHV), High Voltage (HV), and HVDC projects in various zones encompassing NEOM Bay, NEOM Mountain, and NEOM Phase II. The project carries a budget of 46.5 million Saudi Riyals, equivalent to PKR3.794 billion, and is scheduled for completion within three years.

A press release issued by Nespak said the NEOM is part of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform programme.

The visionary initiative aims not only to diversify the nation's oil-based economy but also to transform society, creating a flexible economy capable of meeting challenges of the modern world. The NEOM's grand designs span a wide range of regions, featuring a floating industrial complex, a global trade hub, opulent tourist resorts, and a cutting-edge linear city powered by sustainable and renewable energy sources.

The release said that Nespak's success in securing the project was a testament to the technical excellence and unwavering commitment of its professionals. It also marks a significant milestone for an Asian firm in a region traditionally dominated by European and Western companies.

